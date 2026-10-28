Parliamentary panel to examine integrity of national exams, need for reforms

20:57

A Parliamentary panel is set to examine the issue of integrity of national examinations and deliberate upon the need for reforms in the public examination system.



The move comes amid questions being raised over the integrity of the examination process, which flared up following the leak of NEET-UG question papers for medical admissions earlier this year.



The previous parliamentary panel on the subject had noted that the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 despite all measures showed the need for greater procedural and institutional reforms.



The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also review the functioning of coaching centres and examine the regulations, their enforcement and compliance.



The committee was reconstituted in September for a period of one year and has selected its subjects for 2026-27.



According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the panel will also review the progress of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.