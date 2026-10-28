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Pak's toxic air cuts life expectancy by nearly 4 years

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Pakistan's air pollution is killing thousands of people prematurely and placing a substantial burden on the country's struggling economy, according to a report by the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI), as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the assessment estimates that polluted air reduces the average life expectancy of Pakistanis by 3.9 years and contributes to approximately 128,000 premature deaths every year. The economic damage is equally alarming, with pollution-related costs estimated at 6.5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP.

Titled Unveiling Pakistan's Air Pollution: A National Landscape Report on Health Risks, Sources, and Solutions, the study presents a unified emissions inventory and evaluates air quality across four major urban regions: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad-Rawalpindi and Peshawar. 

The report combines ground-level air quality readings, satellite observations and local data on fuel consumption, vehicle fleets, industrial activities and emissions from different economic sectors. It examines fine particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide to identify the principal sources of pollution.

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