Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

One killed, 2 injured in firing incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
18:38
image
One person died and two others sustained injuries after two persons opened fire at them in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Main Bazaar in Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.

A senior police officer said two occupants of an SUV stepped out of their vehicle and opened fire at three persons who were sitting in another car.

As a result of which, three of them sustained injuries. Of them Gursewak Singh succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, said police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooters were identified as Manjit Singh and his brother Sandeep Singh.

The entire shooting incident was recorded by someone from a shop. Further investigation in the matter was underway, police said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Flash flood warning in 13 Andhra districts
LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Flash flood warning in 13 Andhra districts

Lawyers vandalise Allahabad high court judge's courtroom
Lawyers vandalise Allahabad high court judge's courtroom

Lawyers at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday vandalised Justice Ajay Bhanot's courtroom, hurling chairs and toppling shelves, following an incident where the judge allegedly humiliated an advocate, ordered his jailing, and demanded...

JD-S wrests MLC seat as Congress draws a blank in Karnataka
JD-S wrests MLC seat as Congress draws a blank in Karnataka

The Congress party faced a significant defeat in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, losing all four seats contested. The opposition alliance of BJP and JD(S) secured all segments, with JD(S) wresting one from Congress and BJP...

Mercedes crash: Kochi top cop shifted; judge's flat searched
Mercedes crash: Kochi top cop shifted; judge's flat searched

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was transferred and R Nishanthini appointed in his place following controversy over the police's handling of a fatal road accident. The incident involved a 17-year-old son of an...

Injury Blow! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of New Zealand ODIs
Injury Blow! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of New Zealand ODIs

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. He is undergoing recovery and fitness tests, with the team management prioritising his readiness...