On parole Asaram fails to return to jail on time

19:17





He was required to return to prison by 5 pm on Tuesday.





However, despite the deadline, Asaram arrived in Jodhpur by air ambulance from Ujjain only around 10 pm and reached the Central Jail at approximately 10.45 pm.



The jail administration declined to take him inside, citing rules that prohibit the admission of prisoners during night hours.





He was subsequently taken to the private hospital, where he stayed overnight before returning to the prison on Wednesday morning.

A fresh legal trouble awaited Asaram in Jodhpur after he reported to the Central Jail nearly 17 hours after the deadline set for his return from medical parole.The Ratanada police registered a case against the convicted godman under the Prisons Act on Tuesday night for failing to surrender within the stipulated time, even as the jail authorities refused to admit him due to the late hour.Asaram, who is serving a sentence in a rape case involving a minor girl, finally surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail around 10 am on Wednesday after spending the night at Arogyam Hospital in Bhagat Ki Kothi.The 20-day parole granted to him by the Rajasthan high court on October 6 ended on October 27.