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NPPA cuts MRP of 543 anti-cancer drugs from Nov 9

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Drug price regulator NPPA on Wednesday revised downward the maximum retail price of 543 anti-cancer medicines of different brands, effective November 9.

The revised list, released by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), reflects information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27, 2026, and will be updated as and when manufacturers submit revised prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, said an official release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The price revision follows the NPPA's October 17 announcement enforcing trade margin rationalisation on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

According to the official release, several key anti-cancer brands have seen steep price drops.

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