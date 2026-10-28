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Noah Wyle is the Sexiest Man Alive

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Noah Wyle in The Pitt
Noah Wyle in The Pitt
The Pitt's Noah Wyle has been named as People's Sexiest Man Alive. 

But he just can't believe it!

The 55-year-old actor, who plays Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch in the medical drama, revealed that he still struggles to feel comfortable in his own skin.

In an interview to People, he said, 'I thought that sounded like a prank -- just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honour bestowed on me. I hope this changes everything. I hope it's just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. No, I don't, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.'

So how's the family taking in the title that has been bestowed on the likes of George Clooney and Tom Cruise in the past?

Noah's wife Sara Wells is 'very pleased that this reflects well on her taste' while his son is 'super practical'. And his older daughter is 'going to tease me about this for the next 50 years.'

Noah and Sara have been married since 2014 and they share a daughter, Frances, who was born the next year. 

He also shares a son, Owen, born in 2002, and a daughter, Auden, born in 2005, with his first wife Tracy.

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