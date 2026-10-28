Nayanthara gets a 60-ft massive cutout ahead of Mookuthi Amman 2's release

Nayanthara's 60-ft cutout as Mookuthi Amman 2 in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vels Film International
A 60-feet cut out of Nayanthara as Mookuthi Amman has been displayed outside Vels Theatre in Chennai.
'BIGGER. GRANDER. MIGHTIER
#Nayanthara's towering cutout at Vels Theatres sets the stage for the divine celebration of #MookuthiAmman2,' Vels Film International posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2
is a sequel to Mookuthi Amman
directed by R Balaji which released in 2020.
In the latest film, Nayanthara reprises her role as Goddess Mookuthi Amman and a police officer.
The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.
Mookuthi Amman 2 will be released with a U/A certificate in theatres on November 6, 2026.
-REDIFF MOVIES