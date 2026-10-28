Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nayanthara gets a 60-ft massive cutout ahead of Mookuthi Amman 2's release

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
11:13
Nayanthara's 60-ft cutout as Mookuthi Amman 2 in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vels Film International
Nayanthara's 60-ft cutout as Mookuthi Amman 2 in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vels Film International
A 60-feet cut out of Nayanthara as Mookuthi Amman has been displayed outside Vels Theatre in Chennai.

'BIGGER. GRANDER. MIGHTIER 
#Nayanthara's towering cutout at Vels Theatres sets the stage for the divine celebration of #MookuthiAmman2,' Vels Film International posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a sequel to Mookuthi Amman directed by R Balaji which released in 2020.

In the latest film, Nayanthara reprises her role as Goddess Mookuthi Amman and a police officer. 

The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

Mookuthi Amman 2 will be released with a U/A certificate in theatres on November 6, 2026.

-REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN jailbreak: 15 out of 17 prisoners captured
LIVE! TN jailbreak: 15 out of 17 prisoners captured

Oppn moves 'public impeachment' of CEC to Kharge's home
Oppn moves 'public impeachment' of CEC to Kharge's home

The INDIA bloc plans a 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on October 30, after being denied permission for other venues like Ashok Hotel and Ramlila...

'We don't want a fight': Traders write to Rahul again
'We don't want a fight': Traders write to Rahul again

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has requested a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss postponing the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. Traders fear significant business disruption during the festive...

Cyclone Arnab makes landfall, heavy rains in Andhra
Cyclone Arnab makes landfall, heavy rains in Andhra

Cyclone Arnab remained stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday, with its landfall process expected to continue for several hours. Heavy rains and strong winds lashed multiple districts, leading to flooding and power...

'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'
'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'The priority of the government should be to use agricultural production for human beings first, and only after that for biofuel and such things.'