Nayanthara gets a 60-ft massive cutout ahead of Mookuthi Amman 2's release

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Nayanthara's 60-ft cutout as Mookuthi Amman 2 in Chennai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vels Film International





The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Duniya Vijay, Urvashi, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.



Mookuthi Amman 2 will be released with a U/A certificate in theatres on November 6, 2026.





-REDIFF MOVIES

A 60-feet cut out of Nayanthara as Mookuthi Amman has been displayed outside Vels Theatre in Chennai.'BIGGER. GRANDER. MIGHTIER#Nayanthara's towering cutout at Vels Theatres sets the stage for the divine celebration of #MookuthiAmman2,' Vels Film International posted on their Facebook and Instagram pages.Directed by Sundar C,is a sequel todirected by R Balaji which released in 2020.In the latest film, Nayanthara reprises her role as Goddess Mookuthi Amman and a police officer.