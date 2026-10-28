Mukesh Ambani tears up as children take charge at Jio IPO

14:08

Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the NSE.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Mukesh Ambani could barely keep his emotions under control as his three children came on stage during the stock market listing of Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and technology firm which he built up into a nation-wide connectivity giant. It was a moment which showed that the next generation is preparing itself to take the charge of one of India's largest corporate empires.The 69-year-old billionaire sat among the spectators along with his wife Nita Ambani at the National Stock Exchange as his children Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani paid respect to their father and grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and promised to build on the legacy left by the family members.As his children talked about the sacrifices, aspirations and duties which led to the rise of Jio, he could be seen wiping his tears from his eyes.Till the time of the initial public offering of the company, Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, had maintained his usual low profile at investor meetings, leaving his eldest son Akash in the driver's seat. During the event held on Wednesday, he once again left the stage to his offspring.But then there was no way of denying his influence in the whole process. This is because the company's initial public offering marks the end of a ten-year journey of building a digital platform on the massive scale which has brought about a revolution in India's telecommunication industry as well as diversifying the conglomerate beyond its refining and energy sectors.Shares of Jio Platforms started trading 21.4% higher than its IPO price and even hit a high of 23% to reach Rs 1,375, valuing the company at over Rs 12.5 lakh crore (USD 131 billion). The Rs 30,213 crore ($3.1 billion) offering was India's largest IPO so far and the listing made Jio the second most valued company in India after Reliance Industries.The initial public offering (IPO) concluded last week after seeing subscriptions for 22.19 times the number of shares on offer as total demand for the issue through public and anchor investor placement exceeded Rs 7.4 lakh crore - the highest ever for an Indian IPO - and application came close to setting a world record of 1.39 crore.The rally in the share prices on the very first day marked a bright spot for investors in the wake of an otherwise harsh equity selloff and a strong debut for a company whose scale, profitability and technology plans form the centerpiece of the Ambanis' next chapter.The listing event marked more than the verdict of the market. This was also a platform for the three siblings to present a common vision for Jio while also paying respect to the person who had the vision of the company's success."Today's listing is not a finish line, but a starting line," said Akash, Chairman of Reliance Jio and Managing Director of Jio Platforms. He assured of creating value for the shareholders over decades and made a reference of the record of the parent company."What Reliance has done for the shareholders for nearly 50 years, Jio will continue to do so for the next 50," he added.The remarks of Akash Ambani were perhaps the most clear indication of the responsibilities which now lie on the shoulders of the next generation. He said he and his siblings have taken the torch from their father and promised to make Jio even bigger and more meaningful for India.The company has generated over Rs 7.5 lakh crore of demand during the IPO process and attracted over 1.3 crore of Indian investors, he added. Moreover, the offering was fully subscribed within 95 minutes.Akash said that he had returned to India from abroad to work with his father in order to fulfill the vision of making the country a digital one. He said that Jio started as a venture with nothing more than an idea and a team believing that every Indian needs affordable world-class technology.