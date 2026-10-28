Modi will return to Red Fort as PM in 2029: Nitin Nabin

22:33

Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Thursday said the Congress will further sink into the "abyss" and "breathe its last" under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, while the BJP will retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2029 general elections.



"Democracy is in safe hands. People's trust is with Narendra Modi. Only Narendra Modi is people's companion in their joy and sorrow, and they know it," Nabin said while addressing a "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" march taken out by the BJP in Delhi to counter the opposition's sustained campaign against "vote chori".



The BJP chief slammed Gandhi for questioning the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, saying anarchy cannot have a place in the country.



"Given the way he is leading the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be seen hoisting the tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2029," he said.



Nabin also said that Gandhi and the "anarchic thinking" of the Congress will take the party further into the "abyss".



"We want Rahul Gandhi to continue leading the Congress the way he is doing now. The Congress will keep counting its last breath. And a day will come when Rahul Gandhi will remain the party's only leader and worker," he said.