L&T Wins Over Rs 5K Cr Order For Dhaka Metro





-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

Prior to this, L&T had won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, Bangladesh's first metro rail corridor."With a strong track record of delivering E&M systems for the Dhaka Metro Line 6 with the highest standards of quality and timely execution, and more recently, for the Jakarta Metro, which is under execution, we are well positioned to leverage our experience in seamlessly integrating multiple systems in close coordination with OEMs and stakeholders," Ramkumar S, senior vice president and head of transportation infrastructure, L&T, said.The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will provide a modern mass transit system spanning around 31 kilometer. It includes the Airport Route from Kamalapur to Airport and the Purbachal Route from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal.L&T, along with its Japanese partner Sumitomo Corporation, will undertake the design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of the complete track works, and power supply among other functions.