Kolkata police intervenes in SRFTI students' torch rally

14:20

Image Credit: srfti.ac.in





Moreover, the students' union claimed that most of the police personnel deployed on the campus were not wearing identification badges, raising concerns over transparency.



Classes at SRFTI have remained suspended since September 28 following a clash with an RSS-linked organisation on September 27.



Tensions escalated on October 4 when members of the RSS-linked Bangiyo Hindu Jagaran Manch marched towards the institute's main gate, during which bottles and bricks were allegedly hurled.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Students' agitation on the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) campus was interrupted by the Kolkata police on October 27. The students were out on a torch rally when the police entered the campus.SRFTI authorities said nearly 50 students took out a torch march through various parts of the campus, including residential areas near the guest house without prior intimation or permission.There had been confrontations earlier involving right-wing groups earlier on September 27 and October 4. Institute officials said that it was not a peaceful protest, and the shouting of slogans and torches created fear among others present.The students' union said it was a peaceful march and alleged that 10-15 police personnel entered the campus around 11.30 pm and went near the guest house where the vice-chancellor resides. The police officials were also seen present on Wednesday morning around the campus.The students' union alleged that the vice-chancellor was approached for a discussion and clarification on police involvement, but the four student representatives were not engaged with.