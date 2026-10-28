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Keralam: Minor drives car, bike without licence, posts reels; mother booked

Wed, 28 October 2026
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A 16-year-old boy who allegedly drove a car and a motorcycle without a licence and posted videos of his exploits on social media has landed his mother in trouble, with the police booking her for allowing him to drive and seizing the car registered in her name.

The Adoor Traffic Police registered a case against Rajeena Noushad (52), a resident of Nedumon in Ezhamkulam, for allegedly allowing her minor son to drive without a licence, officials said on Wednesday.

The police seized a motorcycle that the boy had allegedly been riding. 

The vehicle was registered in the name of Ravindran (65), a resident of Pathirikkal in Kollam, against whom a case was also registered.

Ravindran told the police that he had sold the motorcycle a few months ago.

According to the police, a traffic sub-inspector had received information that the boy had been driving a car in the Adoor and Kodumon areas for some time.

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