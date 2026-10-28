Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Katrina Kaif Says, 'Bounce Back? From Where?' As She Addresses Trolls

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
14:49
Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Katrina Kaif is back and how! The actress has returned as Vogue India's cover star after eight years dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor. 

Talking to Vogue India, Katrina addressed being trolled for gaining weight after her appearance at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

"Bounce back? From where?" she says. "I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace." 

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, she says, "He is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes."

REDIFF GET AHEAD

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: 3 dead, 55,000 evacuated in Andhra
LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: 3 dead, 55,000 evacuated in Andhra

Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads, but behind majority
Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads, but behind majority

Partial results from Israel's general election indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc remains short of a parliamentary majority with 54 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot has 48 seats, leading to a potential coalition...

BJP names Hardeep Puri for L Murugan's RS seat from MP
BJP names Hardeep Puri for L Murugan's RS seat from MP

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been named as the BJP's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, which is scheduled for November 12. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former Union minister L...

Cyclone Arnab weakens; Odisha, Bengal brace for impact
Cyclone Arnab weakens; Odisha, Bengal brace for impact

Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, has weakened and is now expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of West Bengal until October 31, while Odisha...

Fare row: Uber driver 'grabs woman's arm, locks door'
Fare row: Uber driver 'grabs woman's arm, locks door'

A woman travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram in an Uber cab reported a harrowing experience where the driver allegedly misbehaved, locked her inside the car, and demanded an inflated fare. The incident, shared on X, prompted public...