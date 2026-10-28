Katrina Kaif Says, 'Bounce Back? From Where?' As She Addresses Trolls

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Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram





REDIFF GET AHEAD

Katrina Kaif is back and how! The actress has returned as Vogue India's cover star after eight years dressed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, styled by Rhea Kapoor.Talking to Vogue India, Katrina addressed being trolled for gaining weight after her appearance at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations."Bounce back? From where?" she says. "I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace."Talking about Vicky Kaushal, she says, "He is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes."