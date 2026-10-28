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Kangaal Diwali? BMC is handing out Rs 33,000 bonus

Wed, 28 October 2026
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pay a Diwali bonus of Rs 33,000 to more than 83,000 employees this year, a union leader said on Wednesday.

The amount is Rs 2,000 more than the Rs 31,000 paid by the civic body as an ex gratia bonus last year.

Teachers and non-teaching staff at aided private primary and secondary schools will also receive the payment. The list of beneficiaries includes teaching assistants and education service workers.

Union leader Shashank Rao told PTI that the decision was taken at a meeting of group leaders at the BMC headquarters, where the civic body agreed to the revised bonus amount.

Another union leader, Ramakant Bane, said the bonus would be paid to more than 83,000 permanent employees and other staff members before Diwali.

-- REDIFF NEWS


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