Jodi fetched $47.3 million

12:58

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons



Her name is Jodi.



A large-boned, splendid-looking female, 10 foot tall, with 191 bones, she's a Nanotyrannus.



Sotheby's did not disclose the buyer.



This skeleton, once wrongly identified as a Tyrannosaurus rex, whose exact identity was confirmed one year ago by scientists, is one of just three discovered. It was second-most expensive dino to be ever sold, after handsome Gus, a Tyrannosaurus rex that went in July for $50.1 million.



Sotheby's had an interesting auction item the other day in New York.Guess what sold for $47.3 million on Tuesday?