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Jodi fetched $47.3 million

Wed, 28 October 2026
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IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy stu_spivack/Wikimedia Commons
Sotheby's had an interesting auction item the other day in New York. 

Guess what sold for $47.3 million on Tuesday? 

Her name is Jodi.

A large-boned, splendid-looking female, 10 foot tall, with 191 bones, she's a Nanotyrannus. 

Sotheby's did not disclose the buyer.

This skeleton, once wrongly identified as a Tyrannosaurus rex, whose exact identity was confirmed one year ago by scientists, is one of just three discovered. It was second-most expensive dino to be ever sold, after handsome Gus, a Tyrannosaurus rex that went in July for $50.1 million.
 

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