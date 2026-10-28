J-K: Top security officials review ongoing operations in Valley

22:55

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Top security brass in Kashmir on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing operations in the Valley, police said.



The operations in south Kashmir were reviewed at a meeting attended by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based XV Corps (also known as Chinar Corps) Lt Gen Balbir Singh, and others, they said.



"Sh Nalin Prabhat, DGP, along with GOC XV Corps, reviewed the ongoing operations, with All Formations, deployed in South Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.