Jio Platforms market cap crosses Rs 12.5 lakh crore

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Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani

Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, listing at Rs 1,358 per share, a premium of 21.35 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,119, as its initial public offering drew record investor participation.



The shares were trading at Rs 1,357.45 at the time of filing this report, up Rs 238.45 or 21.31 per cent from the issue price, according to exchange data. The stock touched an early high of Rs 1,374 and was trading at Rs 1,357 a share at the time of reporting.