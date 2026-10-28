Jio Platforms becomes 2nd most valuable Indian firm

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Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani





-- REDIFF NEWS

Jio Platforms Ltd on Wednesday emerged as India's second most valuable listed company by market capitalisation after making a strong debut on the stock exchanges, trailing only its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).Shares of the Reliance-backed digital services company opened at Rs 1,358 on both the BSE and NSE, a gain of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,119. During early trade on the BSE, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 12,50,586.39 crore.Jio Platforms moved ahead of Bharti Airtel in the market valuation rankings, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank rounding out the top five.Reliance Industries retained the top spot with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,89,937.97 crore. Jio Platforms followed at Rs 12.50 lakh crore, ahead of Bharti Airtel at Rs 12.05 lakh crore, HDFC Bank at Rs 10.42 lakh crore and ICICI Bank at Rs 9.80 lakh crore.Together, Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms commanded a market value of around Rs 28.40 lakh crore.The strong listing followed an overwhelming response to Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO), which was subscribed 22.19 times. Demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement exceeded Rs 7.4 lakh crore, while applications came close to 1.39 crore.The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore shares, priced between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 apiece.The offering opened on October 21 and closed on October 23. On the first day itself, the issue was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India.Reliance Industries holds a 66.4 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.