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'Jio Mila?'

Wed, 28 October 2026
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IMAGE: Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, morning when JIo listed on the National Stock Exchange. Photograph: Jitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
IMAGE: Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, morning when JIo listed on the National Stock Exchange. Photograph: Jitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

A group of GenZ physical therapists gathered for a small break at a medical facility in suburban Mumbai are discussing the Jio scrip on Tuesday morning.

“I got it,” grins a 24 year old. “I did too, but I don’t know whether to be happy,” responds her colleague.

Their senior shrugs and says he didn’t get an allotment, but hopes to buy into the scrip later.

“A lot of people will sell tomorrow (when Jio lists on the National Stock Exchange) because the price will be high,” he says. “I will wait till it cools down a bit, then buy.”

Years ago when Dhirubhai Ambani listed Reliance, the enthusiasm was limited to stockbrokers and other folk engaged with the bourses.

This time, Jio fever appears to have spread to the nation’s most -in-it-with-trend folks — the GenZs!

-- REDIFF MONEY


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