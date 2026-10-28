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I've been expecting you, Mr Bond!

Wed, 28 October 2026
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16:54
Judi Dench in a film still from Notes on a Scandal
Judi Dench in a film still from Notes on a Scandal
When Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond in four films, visited Dame Judie Dench's home for lunch one day, he was surprised by the welcome.

'I've been expecting you, Mr Bond', read Dame Dench's doormat at the entrance.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the actor who played MI 6 boss 'M' in four Bond films with Brosnan [Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day] said she had had that doormat for many years and had completely forgotten about it.

Brosnan had visited her at home long after they had done four Bond films together.

In all Dame Judi had played the character of M in 8 films opposite Brosnan and later with Daniel Craig.

She was the first woman to play M from 1995 to 2015 -- Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

One of the world's most accomplished actors, Dench, 91, suffers from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an eye disease that has left her unable to read, write or act.
 
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