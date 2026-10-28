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Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads in early trends

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc took an early lead over the opposition in the parliamentary election, with partial results on Wednesday showing it winning 55 seats against 49 for the alliance led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot.

With 57.3 per cent of ballot boxes counted by 8 am local time (11.30 am IST), Arab-led parties were projected to win 16 seats, according to the Central Elections Committee. The figures remain provisional as counting continues.

The results differ from most exit polls released after voting ended on Tuesday, which had given the opposition a narrow lead. None of the projections suggested either camp was close to the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Exit polls by broadcasters Channel 12, Channel 13 and public broadcaster Kan estimated 50-52 seats for Netanyahu's bloc and 51-53 for the opposition. However, i24NEWS projected a 55-49 split in favour of Netanyahu's camp.

US President Donald Trump credited his endorsement of Netanyahu with helping the Israeli leader regain support during the campaign.

"When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned," Trump wrote on Truth Social, suggesting that what had looked like a decisive defeat could now become a stalemate or even a victory for Netanyahu. He shared a statement signed by Irving C Schwartz.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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