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Industrial growth slows to 6.7% in Sep

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Industrial production growth slowed to 6.7 percent in September as compared to the previous month, mainly due to contraction in mining activity and sluggishness in manufacturing, government data released on Wednesday showed.

In August, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded 7.8 percent, and the reading was 8 percent on the basis of a quick estimate by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The IIP growth for September 2026 is 6.7 percent, which was 8 percent (quick estimate) in August 2026, NSO said in a release on quick estimates for September.

NSO said indices for August have incorporated revised production data.

Calculations are based on new series that came into effect from April with the base year of 2022-23.

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