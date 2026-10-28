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Indian Railways inviting applications for 1,265 station master posts

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sandeep Pal/Rediff Archives
Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sandeep Pal/Rediff Archives
The Indian Railways is inviting applications for the recruitment of 1,265 Station Masters across the country. 

The application process commenced October 27, 2026. 

The deadline to submit applications is November 25, 2026. 

Eligible graduates can apply online through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai, has notified the highest number of vacancies at 177, followed by Jammu-Srinagar with 122 and Chennai with 119.

The modification window for any corrections in the application is November 28 to  December 7, 2026.

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

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