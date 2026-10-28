Indian Railways inviting applications for 1,265 station master posts

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Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sandeep Pal/Rediff Archives





-REDIFF GETAHEAD

The Indian Railways is inviting applications for the recruitment of 1,265 Station Masters across the country.The application process commenced October 27, 2026.The deadline to submit applications is November 25, 2026.Eligible graduates can apply online through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Mumbai, has notified the highest number of vacancies at 177, followed by Jammu-Srinagar with 122 and Chennai with 119.The modification window for any corrections in the application is November 28 to December 7, 2026.