India-China border trade through Lipulekh Pass concludes for year

23:53

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The India-China border trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has concluded for the year, with all Indian traders who travelled to Taklakot market in Chinese-controlled Tibet returning home, officials said on Wednesday.



Trade Officer and Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate Ashish Joshi said the trading season began on June 1 and ended on October 26.



A total of 195 passes were issued to traders in Dharchula for the trade, including 70 principal traders and 125 assistants. However, only 47 traders travelled to China, Joshi said.



During the trading season, Indian merchants exported goods worth Rs 74.85 lakh and imported items valued at Rs 74.51 lakh, he said.



Indian traders exported items such as jaggery, rock sugar and utensils, while shawls and carpets were among the goods imported from Tibet.