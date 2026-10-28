'I am also a Hindu': J-K dy CM hits back at BJP amid Cabinet row

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Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary/File image

Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its criticism of the National Conference government for "failing" to ensure representation to various regions in the expanded Cabinet, questioning the criteria used by some people to define the Hindu identity in Jammu.



Reacting to the BJP's remarks following the induction of four ministers into the Cabinet on Tuesday, Choudhary said some people in Jammu did not even consider him a Hindu.



"People in Jammu say that 'we have not received our fair share'. But when it comes to voting, the Chenab Valley has at least given two seats, whereas the people of Jammu have not given even one. Yet, they expect an equal share.



"Surinder Choudhary has been appointed from Jammu, but they do not even consider me a Hindu. I do not know whom they consider a Hindu. It seems that I am not a Hindu at all in the eyes of some people in Jammu. I do not know who qualifies as a Hindu according to their standards," the deputy chief minister told reporters in Ramban district.