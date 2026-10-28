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'He is Bowled' 'But Is He Out?'

Wed, 28 October 2026
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10:18
The legendary B S Chandrasekhar
The legendary B S Chandrasekhar
Seeing Devdutt Padikkal flamboozled at being given out just before he scored a double century in the tour game in New Zealand on Monday  stirred memories of the poor umpiring Indian tourists from 50 years ago encountered in Kiwiland.

The Kiwi umpires then refused to budge when their batsmen were plumb before, leading to much anger and bewilderment among the Indians.

Recounts Sunil Gavaskar in his first memoir Sunny Days (why hasn't SMG written a fresh book on his touring days as a commentator? surely, there are anecdotes galore) where the legendary Bhagwat Chandrashekhar bowled a New Zealand batsman and appealed.

'Howzzat?!!!'

 'He is bowled,' came the reply from behind the stumps.

'I know that,' replied Chandra, 'but is he out?'

P.S.: Now isn't a Padma Bhushan at least long overdue for spin legends Chandra, the late Bishan Singh Bedi, E A S Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan, inaguably the greatest spin quartet  in cricket history?

-- REDIFF CRICKET

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