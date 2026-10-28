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Hate those dazzling headlights?

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Aneja/Pexels.com
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishant Aneja/Pexels.com
The ones that flash into your eyes or reflect from your rear-view mirror, temporarily blinding you?

It's surprising that those who use these high-intensity headlights -- incidentally, they are illegal -- don't realise what a driving hazard they are and how they can cause serious accidents.

Mumbai Police have been tackling this menace through a special initiative called the Dazzling Light campaign.

They have already penalised 12,585 vehicles and collected a total fine of Rs 88,47,500.

The drivers have been charged under section 235 (restriction of dazzling lights) of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act and section 177 (general penalty provision) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Hope this helps and puts some sense in the heads of those who think flashing lights while driving and blinding the oncoming driver is funny.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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