Grabbed arm, locked car: Gurugram woman shares Uber ordeal

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A woman travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram has accused an Uber driver of misbehaving with her, locking her inside the cab and demanding extra money after she refused to pay more than the fare shown on the app.The woman, a software engineer, shared her experience on X, triggering concerns over passenger safety and prompting police to take note of the allegations.According to her post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after she arrived at Delhi airport and booked an Uber cab to her home in Gurugram. The fare displayed on the app before the journey was around Rs 625.However, after the ride ended, the driver allegedly showed her a screenshot of a Rs 1,479 fare quote from Rapido and demanded that she pay the higher amount.When she pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly insisted that she pay the same amount. The woman said she had already paid the Rs 625 fare shown on the Uber app.She alleged that the driver then locked the car and refused to let her take her luggage unless she paid Rs 1,479. When she tried to retrieve her belongings, he allegedly grabbed her arm and shut the front-seat window to stop her.The woman said she eventually managed to get her luggage out and attempted to enter her house. However, the driver allegedly followed her, hurled abuses and climbed the gate of her house while threatening her.She tagged Uber's support team in her post, seeking action against the driver and urging the company to preserve the trip details and driver records. Several users also called on the platform to respond promptly to her allegations.Responding to the incident, Uber said it had removed the driver's access to its app."What has been described is deeply concerning and has no place on the Uber platform. Such behaviour violates our Community Guidelines, and we have removed the driver's access to the Uber app. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities with any information they may require," the company said in a statement.A senior police officer said the police had taken note of the woman's social media post and were trying to contact her. Action would be taken in accordance with the law, the officer added."We have not received any complaint from the woman yet. We take cognisance of her social media post and are investigating the matter," the officer said.