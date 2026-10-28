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Gold medallist para athlete dies by suicide

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav has allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at his residence. A postmortem examination was underway at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

S Satyanarayana, head coach of the Indian para-athletics team, confirmed the death, saying he had received news of the incident but Yadav's body was still at the hospital.

"Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened," Satyanarayana said.

Yadav, 42, competed in the F55 category and had reportedly been under emotional stress after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this month because of a doping suspension. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been established.

"I can't speculate on the exact reason, but if you ask me, I would say a sportsperson should face the highs and lows with equanimity. It's unfortunate that he chose this path and took the extreme step," Satyanarayana said.

One of India's leading para-athletes, Yadav won three gold medals at the Asian Para Games. He clinched the javelin title at the 2018 edition in Jakarta before winning gold in both the javelin and discus events at the 2023 Games in Hangzhou.

Yadav was diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven. He initially pursued wheelchair tennis before switching to para-athletics, where he went on to achieve success at the international level.

The F55 category features seated field events, including the shot put, discus and javelin.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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