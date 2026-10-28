Free Fire India Battle Royale now available on Android, iOS

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Garena

Leading online game developer Garena has announced that Garena Free Fire India will be available free of charge starting October 28 across Android and iOS devices.





Intended for players above the age of 18, Free Fire India comes with age restrictions and special safety features.





'Free Fire India Battle Royale' allows players to team up and compete in in-game campaigns and events.





This time, the mobile game's India version comes with a special Diwali campaign featuring themed artwork, fireworks and exclusive in-game content that will be available till November 15, 2026.





Among its safety and healthy gaming features include parental controls, playtime limits, along with a cap on spending.





-REDIFF GETAHEAD



