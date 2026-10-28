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First look: Anirudh-Kaviya's wedding reception invitation

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Kaviya Maran and Anirudh Ravinchander's wedding reception invitation is designed by Ranjani Iyengar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pink Whistle Man
Kaviya Maran and Anirudh Ravinchander's wedding reception invitation is designed by Ranjani Iyengar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pink Whistle Man
First look: Anirudh-Kavya Maran's wedding reception invitation 

Music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran's wedding reception invitation is out. 

Designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, the ivory and blue themed invitation card comes in a decorative box with embossed detailing.

'Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever,' captioned Ranjani, along with a video of the couple's wedding invitation.

The designer has previously designed the wedding invitation for actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor.

The high profile wedding reception is scheduled to take place at ITC, Chennai on November 21, 2026.

Among the guest list includes prime minister Narendra Modi, and Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay Joseph.

On October 16, 2026, Telangana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the reception date after chief minister A Revanth Reddy shared photographs and videos of his meeting with Sun group chairman Kalanithi Maran and wife Kavery at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

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