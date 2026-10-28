Festive rush may fuel phishing, financial scams

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





-- REDIFF NEWS

Phishing attacks and financial fraud scams are likely to increase during the festive period due to an increase in online shopping, digital transactions and travel bookings, cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf has warned.Attackers are likely to take advantage of festive shopping, courier alerts, loyalty schemes, bank alerts and account verification to trick consumers and businesses, said Devendra Rath, Vice President of Engineering (India) at the firm.Fraudulent messages could be sent via SMS, WhatsApp, email and social media. Criminals will look to use known contacts and communications channels to help make the scam look legitimate.Malicious apps could also be distributed on Android devices outside of official app stores. This could include fake delivery updates, electricity bills, KYC requests and tax alerts. These apps can steal logins, capture one-time passwords and facilitate financial fraud.Businesses are also vulnerable to email fraud, unauthorised cloud access, fraudulent payments and ransomware.The organisation should ensure they have strong multi-factor authentication, patching, third party controls and staff training to spot phishing during the festive period, Rath said.