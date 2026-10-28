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'Encounter' Eulogy: West Bengal Minister Pens Poem

Wed, 28 October 2026
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West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul
West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul
West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul has penned a Bengali poem supporting strong action against crime after two of the accused died in two different alleged police encounters in the state.

In the poem, dealing with others in a 'decent, but firm manner', and balancing public safety against the rule of law, takes centre stage. Neither case or the accused are mentioned by name.

'Let crime stop, let people live, let the darkness of fear recede,' she writes in her poem titled Encounter.

'There can be no bowing before injustice; firmness against crime is needed,' she says leaving no doubt as to what 'firmness' means.

Two persons, who allegedly raped and murdered a 17-year-old girl in North 24 Parganas and chopped to pieces a BJP worker in Murshidabad, were arrested in these two separate and unrelated cases.

According to the police, the suspects forcibly removed firearms from police officers and commenced shooting at police during crime scene reconstruction. The shootings happened within 12 hours from each other.

The killing of the BJP worker was also followed by accusations of police inaction and suspension of some officers.

Paul, who was also an award-winning poet on political issues and local concerns, previously penned poems about political issues and the local scene. Her latest piece urges people to be brave in the face of crime and stresses that there's nothing more important than safety.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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