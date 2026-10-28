ED attaches Azam Khan's Jauhar University under PMLA

21:02

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached the land and building of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan-promoted Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh under the anti-money laundering law.



The federal probe agency alleged that government funds meant for public works were diverted for the construction of the private varsity, which has a current market value of approximately Rs 1,170 crore, located in Rampur district.



It accused the jailed 78-year-old SP leader of using his influence as the Cabinet minister of Urban Development and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for these alleged irregularities.



A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the property comprising 59 buildings.



The land and the buildings were registered and constructed at a cost of Rs 499 crore but they currently command a current market value of Rs 1,170 crore, the ED said in a statement.



The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) ordered the demolition of 38 buildings in the university campus in July, following which the varsity filed an appeal.



SP chief Akhilesh Yadav recently met Khan in jail and accused the BJP government of pursuing political vendetta against his former cabinet colleague and alleged that false cases had been lodged against him.