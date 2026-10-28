Dimple Kapadia Becomes A Muse At 69

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Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram











REDIFF GET AHEAD

Dimple Kapadia is the face of, the debut high fine jewellery collection from couture designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The launch also celebrates an incredible 40-year association between Dimple Kapadia and the designer duo.The 69-year-old icon was among the first people to wear their creations, stepping into their store in its early days to embrace pieces from their debut collection,The new campaign marks their first official photoshoot together in 16 years.Drawing inspiration from Indian textiles, mythology, nature and traditional talismans, Iconic Jewels transforms the label's signature embroidery and craftsmanship into statement-making jewellery.