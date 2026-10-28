Delhi suffers from poor air quality

11:21

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe as per the standards of the Central Pollution Control Board.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Delhi's Air Quality Index recorded 232 on October 28 as the national capital's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category.According to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, the AQI was in the moderate category at 168 a day earlier.