Cyclone Arnab: Wind speeds reach 150 kmph in Andhra

09:35





-- REDIFF NEWS

Strong winds and heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Arnab have battered parts of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, uprooting several trees and disrupting normal life in the affected areas.The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has been monitoring the cyclone's movement and assessing its impact on coastal districts over the past 24 hours, as reports of heavy rainfall and strong winds emerged from several locations.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Arnab began making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts early Wednesday, bringing torrential rain to the region.The system was packing sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph, and was moving northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph.The IMD had placed the landfall zone between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam. The process was expected to continue for around three hours from the time of the weather bulletin. The department also warned of a possible storm surge of 1.5-2.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could flood low-lying coastal areas, particularly around Kakinada and Yanam.The cyclone's effects were also visible in Kakinada, where trees were uprooted and power lines snapped at several locations. In Visakhapatnam, heavy rain and strong gusts brought down trees, obstructing traffic along Beach Road and in Seethammadhara.The IMD reported extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 200 mm at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts, between 8.30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28.Parts of West Bengal also witnessed heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds.