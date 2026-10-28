Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Cyclone Arnab: Wind speeds reach 150 kmph in Andhra

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
09:35
image
Strong winds and heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Arnab have battered parts of Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, uprooting several trees and disrupting normal life in the affected areas.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has been monitoring the cyclone's movement and assessing its impact on coastal districts over the past 24 hours, as reports of heavy rainfall and strong winds emerged from several locations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Arnab began making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts early Wednesday, bringing torrential rain to the region.

The system was packing sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph, and was moving northwestwards at a speed of 3 kmph.

The IMD had placed the landfall zone between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam. The process was expected to continue for around three hours from the time of the weather bulletin. The department also warned of a possible storm surge of 1.5-2.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could flood low-lying coastal areas, particularly around Kakinada and Yanam.

The cyclone's effects were also visible in Kakinada, where trees were uprooted and power lines snapped at several locations. In Visakhapatnam, heavy rain and strong gusts brought down trees, obstructing traffic along Beach Road and in Seethammadhara.

The IMD reported extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 200 mm at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts, between 8.30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28.

Parts of West Bengal also witnessed heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jio Platforms shares surge over 21%
LIVE! Jio Platforms shares surge over 21%

Cyclone Arnab makes landfall, heavy rains in Andhra
Cyclone Arnab makes landfall, heavy rains in Andhra

Cyclone Arnab remained stationary along the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Wednesday, with its landfall process expected to continue for several hours. Heavy rains and strong winds lashed multiple districts, leading to flooding and power...

Cyclone Arnab: No deaths in Andhra, restoration underway
Cyclone Arnab: No deaths in Andhra, restoration underway

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that no loss of life has been reported following Cyclone Arnab, attributing this success to the administration's advance precautionary measures. Officials have been directed to...

'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'
'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'The priority of the government should be to use agricultural production for human beings first, and only after that for biofuel and such things.'

Exit poll predict deadlock in Israel, with edge to Bibi
Exit poll predict deadlock in Israel, with edge to Bibi

Exit polls from Israel's parliamentary election indicate no clear winner, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party projected as the largest but his bloc falling short of a majority. The opposition bloc, led by Gadi Eisenkot,...