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Cyclone Arnab: Police rescue 5 trapped in a house in Andhra Pradesh

Wed, 28 October 2026
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The rural police rescue cyclone victims in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram on Wednesday./ANI Photo
The rural police rescue cyclone victims in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram on Wednesday./ANI Photo
The Vizianagaram rural police rescued five people trapped inside an inundated house in Dharmapuri village of Vizianagaram mandal on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab.

The rescue operation was carried out under the leadership of Vizianagaram DSP S Lakshmana Murthy, with Rural Circle Inspector B Lakshmana Rao, Rural Sub-Inspector V Prasad Rao and police personnel participating in the operation.

According to the Vizianagaram Rural Police Station, several houses in Dharmapuri village were inundated following heavy rainfall over the past two days due to the cyclone. After receiving information that five people were trapped inside a house surrounded by floodwater, rural police personnel immediately alerted the DSP and the Circle Inspector.

The officers and police staff subsequently rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations to evacuate the stranded residents. With the help of ropes and a JCB machine, the police safely moved all five people from the inundated house to a safer location.

Following the rescue, police personnel erected barricades in the low-lying area to prevent people from entering the vulnerable zone until the floodwater recedes. The precautionary measure was taken to avoid further risks to residents amid the continuing threat posed by waterlogging.

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