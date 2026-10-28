Cyclone Arnab: Odisha evacuates over 30,000 people

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Odisha government has evacuated more than 30,000 people as southern districts remain on high alert following the landfall of very severe cyclonic storm Arnab along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast on Wednesday.Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the cyclone was expected to affect the entire southern region, with Malkangiri likely to bear the brunt of the storm."The cyclone is presently within Andhra Pradesh, and it will later in the afternoon touch Odisha," Pujari said, adding that personnel and equipment had been deployed in vulnerable areas and evacuation efforts were continuing.The government has prioritised Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts. Residents of low-lying areas and locations vulnerable to landslides are being moved to safer places, the minister said.Schools and anganwadis in 16 of Odisha's 30 districts remained closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. The state has also kept 2,037 cyclone shelters ready, with arrangements for food, drinking water and other essential supplies.Administrations in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada districts have also been placed on alert, Pujari said.Reports of uprooted trees have come in from some southern districts, but there have been no reports of major damage or casualties so far, he added.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph."The latest observations indicate that the landfall process has been completed with the central region moving completely into land," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.The system subsequently weakened into a severe cyclonic storm at 8.30 am, with maximum sustained wind speeds falling to 110-120 kmph, the weather agency said.