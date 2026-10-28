Cyclone Arnab: Naidu asks Shah for damage assessment team

14:00

Clearing operations underway in Vizag

Cyclone Arnab has weakened after moving over land and is expected to lose further intensity by Wednesday evening, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said. Four additional NDRF teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh to assist with disaster response efforts.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bundela said the cyclone had weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. It was expected to downgrade to a cyclonic storm by the afternoon and a deep depression by evening.

He said the additional teams were deployed to Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, as the state was expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone. The personnel were flown in by Indian Air Force aircraft.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking central assistance to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

In his letter, Naidu highlighted damage to crops, houses, roads and electricity poles and urged the Centre to send assessment teams at the earliest, according to an official press release.

Around 16 NDRF and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across 14 districts for rescue and relief operations. More than 28,000 people have been moved to rehabilitation centres in affected areas.

No deaths have been reported so far, Naidu said, crediting the government's advance preparations for helping prevent casualties.

-- REDIFF NEWS