Cyclone Arnab: Flash flood warning in 13 Andhra districts

18:03

The IMD's Cyclone Warning Centre on Wednesday issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.



The warning covered Bapatla, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam and West Godavari districts.



"Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', moderate to heavy flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods," the centre said in its latest bulletin.



It warned that surface runoff and inundation could occur in areas with saturated soil and in low-lying areas identified as vulnerable.



The centre issued a storm surge warning for the North Andhra coast and a large part of the Odisha coast from 11.30 am on Wednesday until 5.30 am on Thursday. Gale-force winds were forecast to reach speeds of up to 120 kmph.



The India Meteorological Department forecast squally weather, with winds reaching 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, as well as the northern Tamil Nadu coast, from 5.30 am on October 29 to 5.30 am on October 30.



Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Andhra Pradesh, while very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Odisha in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday.