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Cyclone Arnab: 313 response teams ready, 2,037 shelters built in Odisha

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Odisha has put its disaster response machinery on alert as Cyclone Arnab continues to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, with 313 response teams deployed and 2,037 shelters kept ready for evacuations.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state was preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds, with the cyclone expected to move towards southern Odisha. He reviewed the situation with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

According to Pujari, the landfall process began around 1.30 am near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. The latest information available to the state government indicated that the system had become stationary after reaching the coast. It was expected to move north and northwest before reaching Malkangiri in Odisha, he said.

Of the 313 response teams deployed across the state, 60 belong to the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), nine are from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 244 are fire and emergency service teams.

The state has also kept 2,037 shelters ready to accommodate people who may need to be evacuated. Authorities have moved pregnant women classified as high-risk to safer locations, while all fishing boats have returned to shore, Pujari said.

He added that preventive measures had been taken in areas vulnerable to landslides, including the closure of some roads as a precaution.

With the landfall process still underway, the state is prepared to step up its response as the cyclone moves towards Odisha, the minister said. No casualties or reports of inconvenience to the public had been received so far, he added, stressing that preventing loss of life remained the government's top priority.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi said wind speeds near the cyclone's centre were between 120 and 130 kmph, with gusts reaching 145 kmph. The intensity was expected to continue for another two to three hours before gradually easing.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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