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Cyclone Arnab: 3 dead, 55,000 evacuated in Andhra

Wed, 28 October 2026
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15:42
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu takes stock
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu takes stock
More than 55,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Arnab, with three deaths reported so far, NDRF DIG (Operations) SS Soodan said on Wednesday.

Soodan said 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed for rescue and relief work, including four teams airlifted on Tuesday to assist with the response.

Speaking to ANI, he said the cyclone made landfall in Andhra Pradesh, with the centre located along the coast south of Yanam. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has reported three casualties so far, he added.

The state government coordinated evacuation efforts with the NDRF, moving more than 55,000 people from vulnerable coastal stretches and low-lying areas ahead of the cyclone's arrival.

Soodan said Cyclone Arnab had weakened after making landfall at around 8.30 am on Wednesday, dropping from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm.

The system is expected to weaken further over the next six hours before developing into a deep depression, he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the very severe cyclonic storm completed its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, southwest of Yanam, by 8 am on Wednesday. The storm brought maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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