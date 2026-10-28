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Cyclone Arnab: 22 passenger trains cancelled

Wed, 28 October 2026
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15:06
A waterlogged subway in Vizag
A waterlogged subway in Vizag
At least 22 express and passenger train services have been cancelled or suspended between October 27 and November 5 due to Cyclone Arnab, disrupting rail travel across parts of the region.

Several services on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul and Rourkela-Jagdalpur routes have been cancelled between October 29 and November 4. The Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express has also undergone changes to its departure schedule.

There are temporary changes to the Hirakhand Express services as well. The Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will run only up to Rayagada between October 27 and October 30. In the reverse direction, the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar service will begin its journey from Rayagada instead of Jagdalpur between October 28 and October 31.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train schedules before setting out. Updates are available on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) and the Indian Railways website.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Arnab has weakened after making landfall and is expected to lose further intensity by Wednesday evening, NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said. He added that four additional National Disaster Response Force teams had been deployed to Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure and to strengthen disaster response efforts.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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