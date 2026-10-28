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Court defers hearing in Sonia Gandhi electoral roll name inclusion

Wed, 28 October 2026
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A Delhi court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of a complaint alleging that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll in 1980, nearly three years before she acquired Indian citizenship in April 1983. The hearing could not take place due to a lawyers' strike.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi, who is hearing MP-MLA cases, fixed November 6 as the next date of hearing.

The case returned to the magistrate's court after a Sessions Court set aside an earlier order rejecting a plea seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi. The order, passed by the ACJM in 2025, had been challenged by advocate Vikas Tripathi, who filed a revision petition.

On September 21, Special Judge Vishal Gogne allowed the revision plea, holding that the magistrate had rejected the complaint on the ground that it was supported only by a photocopy of an unverified record.

Setting aside the earlier order, Gogne observed that it did not adequately explain the reasons for rejecting the complaint.

"The order is a non-speaking order. It is liable to be set aside," the Special Judge had said in his September 21 order.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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