Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Climate change endangers famous French cheeses

Wed, 28 October 2026
Share:
14:29
IMAGE: Fromage Salers is produced in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of southeast France. Photograph: Kind courtesy Peachyeung316/Wikimedia Commons
IMAGE: Fromage Salers is produced in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of southeast France. Photograph: Kind courtesy Peachyeung316/Wikimedia Commons
The hot summers are upsetting the production of France's specialised cheeses that have been crafted for centuries in certain belts. 

These cheeses, with their own geographical tags, are made under strict specifications and the heat waves, year after year, play havoc with these requirements. 

Higher than normal summer temperatures affect the cows, whose milk is used for their manufacture. These cows normally graze outdoors but the heat has dried up pastures and scorched the grass. Further, the heat aggravates them and makes them produce less milk and less healthy and fewer calves too.

Heat like this, that France has not experienced before (July was France's hottest month in more than 100 years or so), diminishes cheese yields.

For instance, production of the beloved semi-hard Salers cheese was brought to a halt by the wildly rising mercury levels because the special cows, from whose milk Salers cheese is made, were not getting enough grass, that contributes to the cheese's flavour, in the required time period.

The same is so for other French specialty/artisinal cheese like Roquefort, Abondance.

-- REDIFF GETAHEAD

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: 3 dead, 55,000 evacuated in Andhra
LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: 3 dead, 55,000 evacuated in Andhra

Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads, but behind majority
Israel polls: Netanyahu bloc leads, but behind majority

Partial results from Israel's general election indicate that Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc remains short of a parliamentary majority with 54 seats, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot has 48 seats, leading to a potential coalition...

BJP names Hardeep Puri for L Murugan's RS seat from MP
BJP names Hardeep Puri for L Murugan's RS seat from MP

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been named as the BJP's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, which is scheduled for November 12. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former Union minister L...

Cyclone Arnab weakens; Odisha, Bengal brace for impact
Cyclone Arnab weakens; Odisha, Bengal brace for impact

Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm along the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast, has weakened and is now expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of West Bengal until October 31, while Odisha...

Fare row: Uber driver 'grabs woman's arm, locks door'
Fare row: Uber driver 'grabs woman's arm, locks door'

A woman travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram in an Uber cab reported a harrowing experience where the driver allegedly misbehaved, locked her inside the car, and demanded an inflated fare. The incident, shared on X, prompted public...