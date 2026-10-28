Climate change endangers famous French cheeses

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IMAGE: Fromage Salers is produced in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of southeast France. Photograph: Kind courtesy Peachyeung316/Wikimedia Commons





-- REDIFF GETAHEAD

The hot summers are upsetting the production of France's specialised cheeses that have been crafted for centuries in certain belts.These cheeses, with their own geographical tags, are made under strict specifications and the heat waves, year after year, play havoc with these requirements.Higher than normal summer temperatures affect the cows, whose milk is used for their manufacture. These cows normally graze outdoors but the heat has dried up pastures and scorched the grass. Further, the heat aggravates them and makes them produce less milk and less healthy and fewer calves too.Heat like this, that France has not experienced before (July was France's hottest month in more than 100 years or so), diminishes cheese yields.For instance, production of the beloved semi-hard Salers cheese was brought to a halt by the wildly rising mercury levels because the special cows, from whose milk Salers cheese is made, were not getting enough grass, that contributes to the cheese's flavour, in the required time period.The same is so for other French specialty/artisinal cheese like Roquefort, Abondance.