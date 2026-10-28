CJP backs INDIA bloc's Nov 1 rally, demands CEC's exit

23:38

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday extended its support to the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



In a statement, the outfit said the SIR exercise had raised serious concerns about the exclusion of eligible voters and alleged that the Election Commission was undermining the principle that people should choose their government, rather than the government choosing its voters.



"By undermining this very principle through SIR, Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections. His resignation is therefore necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission," the CJP said.



In a post on X sharing the statement, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Gyanu must go! The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc's November 1 rally. Nation above all!"



TMC joint secretary Derek O'Brien also shared Dipke's post, and said, "I.ND.I.A. We are ALL in this together".



Invoking the Constituent Assembly's commitment to universal adult franchise, the outfit said Dr B R Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and other makers of the Constitution had placed their faith in the people at a time when millions of Indians had never participated in an election.