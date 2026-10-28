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Cheetah dies from pellet wounds at Kuno

Wed, 28 October 2026
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13:04
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The Centre has deputed a high-level team for an on-ground investigation post the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah (KNG22) at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park due to five pellet injuries. 

KNG22 was found injured on October 25 in the Morena territorial forest, outside the protected area of Kuno National Park

The Union environment ministry said in a statement that the cheetah succumbed to multiple internal injuries associated with firearm pellets recovered from its body

The central team comprises the inspector general of forests (National Tiger Conservation Authority - NTCA), the additional director of the wildlife crime control bureau (WCCB), and the regional deputy director of the WCCB.

After the cheetah was found injured, it was removed from the Sheopur Territorial Forest Division the same day and received intensive veterinary care and emergency surgery at the veterinary facility in Jabalpur.

The central team is investigating the circumstances leading to the cheetah's death, and coordinating closely with the Madhya Pradesh forest department to ensure strict and swift action.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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