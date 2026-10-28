CBFC Denies Data Breach

17:20

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





The leak originated from the CBFC's official e-Cinepramaan portal, an online system launched a decade ago to digitise the movie certification process.



The leaked information dates from December 2025 to August 2026 and was packaged as comprehensive 'dockets'.





While the actual video files of the movies were not leaked, virtually everything else submitted by filmmakers was exposed, including full unreleased shooting scripts and storylines, official censor cut orders and scenes marked for deletion before theatrical release, sensitive, private business distribution agreements and licensing fees, revenue-sharing arrangements and intellectual property clauses for both domestic and international film projects.



As per reports, the documents were uploaded to the Internet Archive by an anonymous user whose account display name was written in Russian using the name of former CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi. The files lay open for public download for days before the account holder deleted the records and their account on October 12, 2026.



The CBFC stated that film certification operations have continued uninterrupted and maintained that no individual filmmaker's account security was directly compromised.





The CBFC and the Internet Archive have formally filed complaints with cybercrime authorities and notified the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).





A forensic server and database analysis is underway to evaluate if the breach occurred due to an external hack or system vulnerability. The board has committed to a thorough security audit of the e-Cinepramaan portal to patch loopholes.



When this correspondent approached Producer Supriya Yarlagadda, who is a member of the CBFC, she denied any breach of data.





"The CBFC has not formally informed us of any breach of data. We were told there was some news of it. And the matter was being investigated and there was no breach of any content: this is what we have been informed. So these are just rumours as of now," Yarlagadda said.



An official statement from the Central Board Of Film Certification reads, 'CBFC has reviewed the information shared regarding alleged unauthorised access to CBFC's eCinePramaan Portal. However, based on the information examined so far, no trace has been found of the certification-related documents that were claimed to have been accessed.





'As a matter of caution, a complaint has been filed with Cybercrime, and CERT-In has also been notified of the allegations and provided with the information shared.





'The technical team has also conducted a thorough analysis of the servers and databases to assess whether any external attacks may have compromised their security. The findings of this analysis are being considered alongside the ongoing forensic examination.





'However, it should be noted that, to date, none of the account holders have reported any unauthorised logins to CBFC or any unauthorised sharing of their privileged account information.





'During this period, CBFC's film certification operations continued uninterrupted, and no user complaints regarding system non-availability were received.





'A thorough security audit of eCinePramaan will be undertaken in light of the findings of the forensic report and appropriate follow-up action will be taken.'



--SUBHASH K JHA

A reported data breach at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) allegedly exposed confidential application data, including unreleased shooting scripts and private film contracts, for over 500 titles.