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Britain's biggest pop star is a literary superstar!

Wed, 28 October 2026
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Dua Lipa at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Harald Krichel/Wikimedia Commons
Dua Lipa at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Harald Krichel/Wikimedia Commons
Three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa guest curated the ongoing London Literary Festival where she interviewed Novelist Zadie Smith and Singer-poet Patti Smith, known as the 'Grandmother of Punk' at Royal Festival Hall.

The topics she discussed? The pope, inequality and the importance of critics, reports The Times, London.

Lipa hosts a monthly book podcast 'Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa' where she personally selects a new book and interviews the author. Among the authors and celebs she has interviewed are Margaret Atwood, Kazuo Ishiguro, George Saunders, Hernan Diaz, Elton John and Nadia Murad.

With a longtime love for books, Lipa was a keynote speaker at the Booker Prize event in 2022 sharing the stage with Queen Elizabeth. Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the award that year.

Her selection in the book club can send book sales soaring. Shortly after she picked Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart, its sales shot up 53 per cent. In 2020, an Insta post about A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara resulted in a four times increase in sales, five years after the book was published, notes The Times.

The Pulitzer-winning book Trust by Hernan Diaz was the book she and Callum Turner, her husband, were both reading when they first met. Turner is in the race to be the next James Bond!

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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